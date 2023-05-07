NewtekOne (NEWT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect NewtekOne to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. NewtekOne has set its FY 2023 guidance at $1.70-$2.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at $2.80-$3.20 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.54). NewtekOne had a net margin of 37.47% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $23.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.21 million. On average, analysts expect NewtekOne to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NewtekOne Stock Performance

NewtekOne stock opened at $11.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. NewtekOne has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $25.55. The company has a market capitalization of $295.97 million, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.82 and a 200-day moving average of $15.87.

NewtekOne Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. NewtekOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.73%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEWT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of NewtekOne from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler started coverage on NewtekOne in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NewtekOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NewtekOne news, CEO Barry Sloane purchased 10,000 shares of NewtekOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.74 per share, for a total transaction of $117,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,125,883.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicolas Young purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.45 per share, for a total transaction of $37,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,539 shares in the company, valued at $392,660.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Barry Sloane purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $117,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,125,883.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 26,300 shares of company stock worth $348,913. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NewtekOne

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in NewtekOne in the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NewtekOne in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NewtekOne in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in NewtekOne by 178.8% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 8,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in NewtekOne in the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. 14.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NewtekOne Company Profile

NewtekOne, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company engaged in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

