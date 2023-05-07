Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Nomad Foods stock opened at $19.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.41 and its 200-day moving average is $17.35. Nomad Foods has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Institutional Trading of Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $766.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.13 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 11.77%. On average, equities analysts expect that Nomad Foods will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 183,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. The firm offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin on April 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

