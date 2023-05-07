Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (NIDB) to Issue Dividend of $0.32 on May 25th

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIDB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th.
Northeast Indiana Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:NIDB opened at $40.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.01 and its 200 day moving average is $42.78. Northeast Indiana Bancorp has a 12-month low of $38.31 and a 12-month high of $46.40.
About Northeast Indiana Bancorp
