Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (NIDB) to Issue Dividend of $0.32 on May 25th

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIDB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NIDB opened at $40.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.01 and its 200 day moving average is $42.78. Northeast Indiana Bancorp has a 12-month low of $38.31 and a 12-month high of $46.40.

Get Northeast Indiana Bancorp alerts:

About Northeast Indiana Bancorp

(Get Rating)

See Also

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers an array of banking and financial advisory services to its customers through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Residential Mortgage, Commercial Mortgage, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer.

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Indiana Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Indiana Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.