Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Northern Trust worth $20,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 51.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,457,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,798,000 after buying an additional 1,174,377 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 1,080.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 600,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,974,000 after buying an additional 550,006 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,644,763,000 after buying an additional 457,748 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 39.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,150,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,420,000 after buying an additional 327,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 13.7% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,690,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $230,239,000 after buying an additional 324,428 shares during the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $73.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $70.63 and a 1 year high of $113.15.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Northern Trust from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn cut Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Trust

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $48,800.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $171,072.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,954,980.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $48,800.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,784.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.