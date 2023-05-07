Nwam LLC Acquires Shares of 12,238 JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN)

Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 271,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,487,000 after acquiring an additional 83,823 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 221,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,006,000 after acquiring an additional 62,791 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,498,000 after acquiring an additional 25,847 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $486,000. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 20,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF stock opened at $55.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.89.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

