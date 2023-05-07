Nwam LLC Sells 205 Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Nwam LLC decreased its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000.

Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF stock opened at $86.83 on Friday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $74.50 and a one year high of $88.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.83.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

