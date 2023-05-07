Nwam LLC Takes $587,000 Position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY)

Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,328,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,732,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 79.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FDHY opened at $46.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.51. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $43.78 and a twelve month high of $49.65.

The Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (FDHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund using a quantitative screen to select high-yield bonds issued by US and foreign corporations. The fund seeks a high level of income, and may also seek capital appreciation.

