Oportun Financial (OPRT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect Oportun Financial to post earnings of ($1.72) per share for the quarter.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $261.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.68 million. On average, analysts expect Oportun Financial to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ OPRT opened at $4.02 on Friday. Oportun Financial has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $12.79. The company has a market capitalization of $136.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.23.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $26,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 105,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,619.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 2,674.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,147 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OPRT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Oportun Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

