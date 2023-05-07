Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 335 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CBRE. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in CBRE Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in CBRE Group by 7,628.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 78.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $74.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.51 and a 200-day moving average of $77.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.31 and a 12 month high of $89.58.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CBRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.86.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

