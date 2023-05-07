Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 50,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 7,409 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 125.2% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 264,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,986,000 after acquiring an additional 147,068 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 12,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 6,354 shares during the period. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,567,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 46,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $70.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.78. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The stock has a market cap of $45.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

