Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $4,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Oikos Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,982,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,711,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 555.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 315,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,158,000 after acquiring an additional 267,750 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,592,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,980,000.

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $136.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.10. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $123.74 and a 12-month high of $155.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

