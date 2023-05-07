Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 111 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.08% of Universal Display worth $3,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,973,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Universal Display by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,274,000 after purchasing an additional 241,855 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Universal Display during the third quarter valued at $16,847,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Universal Display by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 513,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,512,000 after purchasing an additional 140,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Universal Display by 40.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 485,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,820,000 after purchasing an additional 139,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

OLED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna upgraded Universal Display from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Universal Display from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Universal Display from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $137.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.39 and its 200 day moving average is $125.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.40. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $89.41 and a 52-week high of $155.91.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Universal Display had a net margin of 33.51% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $130.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Universal Display’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.49%.

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

