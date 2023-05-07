Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,061 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWM. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $174.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.89. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

