Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,206,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,689,000 after acquiring an additional 805,508 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,236,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,319,000 after acquiring an additional 510,799 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 858.6% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 399,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,528,000 after acquiring an additional 357,678 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at $25,325,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,027,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,719,000 after acquiring an additional 317,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $96.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.63.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

CHD stock opened at $97.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.40, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.88. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.16 and a one year high of $99.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 138,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $13,396,618.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,909,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $1,471,941.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,692.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 138,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $13,396,618.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,909,316.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 381,733 shares of company stock valued at $35,881,517 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Stories

