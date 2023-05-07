Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.97 Million Stock Position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,373 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Price Performance

ITM opened at $46.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.15.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

