Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $3.25 Million Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $3,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 7.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 19.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Price Performance

Public Storage stock opened at $295.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.45. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $270.13 and a 52-week high of $357.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $295.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($1.93). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 72.08% and a net margin of 98.82%. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 51.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PSA. Raymond James downgraded Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.78.

Public Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.