Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $3.38 Million Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after acquiring an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,231,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,697,611,000 after acquiring an additional 65,087 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 682,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $273,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 678,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $272,122,000 after purchasing an additional 313,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 119,048 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,822.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total value of $2,279,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,286.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,822.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,355 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,507 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $520.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.80 and a fifty-two week high of $556.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $527.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $489.44.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 67.19%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.24 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $545.00 to $605.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $622.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $607.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $562.67.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Stories

