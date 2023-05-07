Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $3.59 Million Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HUM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 546.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Humana by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 137,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,285,000 after buying an additional 77,464 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,095,000. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $535.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $505.42 and its 200-day moving average is $512.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $410.87 and a 1-year high of $571.30.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. Humana’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.38%.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total value of $1,040,322.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HUM. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Securities decreased their price objective on Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $597.37.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

