Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 10,896 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 37.5% during the third quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:GE opened at $100.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.60. General Electric has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $102.95.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on General Electric from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.20.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In related news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

