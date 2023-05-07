Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 36,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 255,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after purchasing an additional 46,064 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth $754,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 121,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after buying an additional 45,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FITB. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.59.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 7.2 %

Shares of FITB stock opened at $24.92 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $40.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.40. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $75,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,738.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Evan Bayh purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $124,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,234. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $75,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,901,738.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

