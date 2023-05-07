Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,659 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $4,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $699,000. Investment House LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 92,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,132,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 10,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $131.92 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.29 and a fifty-two week high of $138.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.52.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.