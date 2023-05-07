Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in MetLife by 41.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,165,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,876,930 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,264,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,989,000 after buying an additional 2,530,149 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in MetLife by 564.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,097,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,934 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in MetLife during the third quarter valued at about $63,934,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in MetLife by 309.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,364,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Price Performance

MET stock opened at $54.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.35. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.83 and a 52-week high of $77.36. The company has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. Analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $202,732.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

