Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,036,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

ELV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $571.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $572.19.

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ELV stock opened at $464.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $467.87 and a 200 day moving average of $490.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $440.02 and a 52 week high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

