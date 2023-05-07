Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 34,148 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 76.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,148 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $3,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COWZ. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 21,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of COWZ opened at $45.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.43.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

