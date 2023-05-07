Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 39.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,681,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,378,000 after purchasing an additional 471,622 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,216,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,138,000 after acquiring an additional 301,977 shares during the period. David Kennon Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $9,951,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 511,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,775,000 after acquiring an additional 202,411 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $8,586,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $41.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.37. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $48.03.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

