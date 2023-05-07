Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 2,811 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,811 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 385,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 201,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of SLB opened at $45.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $64.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.03.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $895,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $895,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $309,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,581,803.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,403 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Wolfe Research lowered Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.53.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.