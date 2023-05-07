Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 5,097 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,319 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,097 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 28,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 11,990 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 279,204 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,955,000 after buying an additional 47,959 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 60,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 182,746 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $1,068,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 228,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,193,356. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,530,800 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. New Street Research boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.59.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $61.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.05 and a beta of 1.41. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $75.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.17.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The business’s revenue was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

