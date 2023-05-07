Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 559 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 203.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV opened at $182.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.65 and a 52-week high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 31.71%.

Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $539,119.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,992.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $539,119.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,992.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $2,061,436.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,361 shares in the company, valued at $3,092,688.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 228,051 shares of company stock valued at $42,423,406. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

