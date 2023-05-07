Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 65,313 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,313 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $4,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WBD shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.31.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $12.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $18.76.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

