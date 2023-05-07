Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Takes $3.15 Million Position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 63,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICSH. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 193,366.3% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,787,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,519,000 after buying an additional 7,782,994 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 149.9% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 948,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,486,000 after purchasing an additional 569,272 shares during the period. Capital Advantage Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.6% during the third quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 948,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,450,000 after purchasing an additional 216,559 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 392.3% during the third quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 178,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,906,000 after purchasing an additional 141,912 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 553,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,685,000 after purchasing an additional 135,812 shares during the period.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

ICSH stock opened at $50.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.10. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.98 and a one year high of $50.54.

About BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

