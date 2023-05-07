O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Chairman David E. Oreilly Sells 5,000 Shares

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total value of $4,627,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,757 shares in the company, valued at $52,531,441.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of ORLY opened at $940.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $942.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $861.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $836.78.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $900.00 to $975.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $921.00 to $992.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $815.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $916.81.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.