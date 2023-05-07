O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stake Increased by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $893.00 to $916.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $900.00 to $975.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $916.81.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.8 %

ORLY stock opened at $940.78 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $562.90 and a one year high of $942.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $861.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $836.78.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 20,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $926.96, for a total value of $19,326,189.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,469,990.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 20,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $926.96, for a total value of $19,326,189.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,469,990.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 2,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.66, for a total transaction of $1,913,240.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,953.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,447 shares of company stock valued at $27,220,302 over the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

