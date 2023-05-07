Pactiv Evergreen (PTVE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 5.11%. On average, analysts expect Pactiv Evergreen to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ PTVE opened at $7.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.27. Pactiv Evergreen has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $12.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is 22.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 4,426.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,456,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380,554 shares in the last quarter. Medina Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,544,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,953,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 532.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 321,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 270,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 598.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 272,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 233,484 shares in the last quarter. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered Pactiv Evergreen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pactiv Evergreen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.86.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

