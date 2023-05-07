Pactiv Evergreen (PTVE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVEGet Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVEGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 5.11%. On average, analysts expect Pactiv Evergreen to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Pactiv Evergreen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTVE opened at $7.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.27. Pactiv Evergreen has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $12.46.

Pactiv Evergreen Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is 22.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 4,426.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,456,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380,554 shares in the last quarter. Medina Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,544,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,953,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 532.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 321,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 270,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 598.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 272,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 233,484 shares in the last quarter. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered Pactiv Evergreen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pactiv Evergreen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.86.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

Read More

Earnings History for Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE)

