PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP reduced its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 71.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,578 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PACW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 77,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 20,441 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,989,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,835,000 after buying an additional 80,182 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 67,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 7,173 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PacWest Bancorp Stock Performance

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $5.76 on Friday. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $2.48 and a twelve month high of $33.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 48.43%. The business had revenue of $315.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Insider Transactions at PacWest Bancorp

In related news, CEO Paul W. Taylor acquired 19,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.21 per share, with a total value of $439,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,577,270.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Matthew P. Wagner bought 13,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.12 per share, for a total transaction of $293,251.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 33,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,651.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul W. Taylor bought 19,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.21 per share, with a total value of $439,758.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 116,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,577,270.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 51,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,746. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

