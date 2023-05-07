Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Price Target Lowered to C$40.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PRMRF. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$37.50 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.
Shares of Paramount Resources stock opened at $23.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 2.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Paramount Resources has a fifty-two week low of $16.21 and a fifty-two week high of $32.53.
Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
