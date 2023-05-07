Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Trading Up 6.5% Following Dividend Announcement

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) shares were up 6.5% during trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as C$11.95 and last traded at C$11.95. Approximately 137,327 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 181,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.22.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is currently 37.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSI shares. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Pason Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Pason Systems from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Pason Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pason Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$18.00.

Pason Systems Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$12.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$992.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.67.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$94.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$94.60 million. Pason Systems had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 32.12%. On average, analysts predict that Pason Systems Inc. will post 1.3076923 EPS for the current year.

About Pason Systems

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

