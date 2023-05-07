Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Pathward Financial from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pathward Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Pathward Financial from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Pathward Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frederick V. Moore sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $156,143.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,567.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 850 shares of company stock valued at $37,057 over the last 90 days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial Trading Up 4.2 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASH. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Pathward Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Pathward Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pathward Financial by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Pathward Financial by 5,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Pathward Financial by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CASH opened at $44.66 on Tuesday. Pathward Financial has a one year low of $31.16 and a one year high of $52.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.78.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.16. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $228.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Pathward Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pathward Financial will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. Pathward Financial’s payout ratio is currently 4.41%.

Pathward Financial Company Profile

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

Featured Stories

