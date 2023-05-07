Permian Resources (PR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Permian Resources had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $761.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.00 million. On average, analysts expect Permian Resources to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Permian Resources Stock Up 4.6 %

PR stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 4.51. Permian Resources has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $12.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.42%.

In other news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 14,320,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $153,224,749.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,227,600 shares in the company, valued at $623,035,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 14,320,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $153,224,749.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,227,600 shares in the company, valued at $623,035,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,062,985 shares in the company, valued at $12,755,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,665,000 shares of company stock worth $338,867,500. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Permian Resources

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter valued at $112,804,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter valued at $100,979,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 1,609.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,870,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585,728 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,735,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,110,000 after acquiring an additional 151,531 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 3,230.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,844,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759,146 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PR shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Permian Resources from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Permian Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. TD Cowen upgraded Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Permian Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

About Permian Resources

(Get Rating)

Permian Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It also focuses on driving sustainable returns through the responsible acquisition, optimization, and development of crude oil. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.