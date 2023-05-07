Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.07.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PHR shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Phreesia from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Phreesia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Stephens started coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Phreesia from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Phreesia from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,075 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $35,614.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,172,959.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Phreesia news, COO Evan Roberts sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $83,226.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 724,412 shares in the company, valued at $23,188,428.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $35,614.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,172,959.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,308 shares of company stock worth $727,880 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phreesia

Phreesia Stock Down 2.2 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,920,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,424,000 after purchasing an additional 670,902 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,110,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,307,000 after purchasing an additional 394,599 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,359,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,640,000 after purchasing an additional 349,301 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 654,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,247,000 after purchasing an additional 331,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,435,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHR stock opened at $29.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 0.61. Phreesia has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $40.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $76.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.50 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 52.67% and a negative net margin of 62.71%. Phreesia’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.90) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Phreesia will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Phreesia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products. Its solutions include health systems, multi-specialty, and federally qualified health centers (FQHCs).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.