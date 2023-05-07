Pi Financial Boosts Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) Price Target to C$1.50

Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Pi Financial from C$1.10 to C$1.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Nighthawk Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Nighthawk Gold stock opened at C$0.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.43. Nighthawk Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.26 and a 52-week high of C$0.74. The firm has a market cap of C$84.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.16.

Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nighthawk Gold will post 0.0230508 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nighthawk Gold

Nighthawk Gold Company Profile

In other Nighthawk Gold news, insider Robert Douglas Cudney bought 50,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00. Insiders purchased a total of 85,000 shares of company stock worth $51,800 over the last ninety days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nighthawk Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

Featured Stories

