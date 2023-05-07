Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 765.7% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 207.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $92.84 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $86.61 and a 1 year high of $98.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.64.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

