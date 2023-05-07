Primerica (PRI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect Primerica to post earnings of $3.45 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.56. Primerica had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $686.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Primerica to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Primerica Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $182.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $174.17 and a 200-day moving average of $157.55. Primerica has a 12-month low of $110.22 and a 12-month high of $195.69.

Primerica Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Primerica’s payout ratio is 26.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRI shares. StockNews.com cut Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James started coverage on Primerica in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Primerica from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Primerica from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primerica

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.66, for a total transaction of $1,819,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,944 shares in the company, valued at $2,588,843.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.66, for a total transaction of $1,819,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,944 shares in the company, valued at $2,588,843.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $614,145.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,858.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,168 shares of company stock worth $7,238,391 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter worth $210,472,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter worth $50,974,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 811,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,142,000 after purchasing an additional 174,822 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Primerica by 52.8% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 232,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,748,000 after acquiring an additional 80,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Primerica by 5.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,106,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,360,000 after acquiring an additional 59,671 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, Senior Health, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

