Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Price Target Lowered to $67.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Procore Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Procore Technologies stock opened at $56.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.83. Procore Technologies has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $68.56.

Insider Transactions at Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $202.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.26 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.03% and a negative return on equity of 19.64%. As a group, analysts expect that Procore Technologies will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Procore Technologies news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 54,372 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $3,493,401.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,611,319. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Procore Technologies news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 54,372 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $3,493,401.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,611,319. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 2,119 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $136,145.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,039,397.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,145 shares of company stock worth $10,640,288 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Procore Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 26.7% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $402,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 35.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 11,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 458.0% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 117,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after acquiring an additional 96,394 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Procore Technologies

(Get Rating)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.