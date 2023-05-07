ProShares Ultra Euro (NYSEARCA:ULE) Shares Sold by Cutler Group LLC CA

Cutler Group LLC CA reduced its holdings in ProShares Ultra Euro (NYSEARCA:ULE – Get Rating) by 94.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,430 shares during the quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA owned 0.96% of ProShares Ultra Euro worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, UBS Group AG increased its position in ProShares Ultra Euro by 435.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Ultra Euro alerts:

ProShares Ultra Euro Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ULE opened at $11.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.09. ProShares Ultra Euro has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $12.00.

ProShares Ultra Euro Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Euro (ULE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Dollar per Euro index. The fund provides 2x the daily performance of the euro spot price against the US dollar. ULE was launched on Nov 25, 2008 and is managed by ProShares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra Euro (NYSEARCA:ULE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Euro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Euro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.