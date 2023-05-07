Prudential Financial’s (PRU) “Maintains” Rating Reiterated at 92 Resources

92 Resources restated their maintains rating on shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PRU. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Prudential Financial from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.83.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $82.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 911.67, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Prudential Financial has a 1-year low of $75.37 and a 1-year high of $110.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.51.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 0.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,555.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $1,151,334.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,685. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Prudential Financial

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,654,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,715,345,000 after buying an additional 168,175 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,005,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,194,000 after buying an additional 700,449 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,589,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,378,000 after buying an additional 413,421 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,291,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,307,000 after buying an additional 43,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,247,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,753,000 after buying an additional 103,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

