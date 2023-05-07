Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Dream Impact Trust (TSE:MPT) Decreased by Analyst

Dream Impact Trust (TSE:MPT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dream Impact Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst D. Chrystal now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Dream Impact Trust’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Dream Impact Trust Stock Performance

Dream Impact Trust (TSE:MPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$10.63 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Dream Impact Trust

Dream Impact Trust Dividend Announcement

In related news, Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation purchased 20,500 shares of Dream Impact Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,501.15.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

