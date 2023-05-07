Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Decreased by Wedbush

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Advanced Micro Devices in a report issued on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now expects that the semiconductor manufacturer will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.09. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Advanced Micro Devices’ current full-year earnings is $2.36 per share.

AMD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $68.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.31.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $89.84 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $109.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.88 and a 200-day moving average of $77.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $144.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 390.61, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $2,450,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,919,237.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,100,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,765 shares of company stock worth $10,734,100 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $1,252,070,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $1,594,894,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7,396,755.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,728,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $855,460,000 after buying an additional 8,728,172 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $552,275,000 after buying an additional 8,518,629 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $777,111,000. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

