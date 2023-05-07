Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Uber Technologies, Inc. Raised by Wedbush (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) – Wedbush increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Uber Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the ride-sharing company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.12. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Uber Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upgraded Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.42.

Shares of UBER opened at $37.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.16. The stock has a market cap of $76.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 1.20. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $38.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,536,758 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,929,224,000 after buying an additional 6,148,269 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 47,898,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,269,298,000 after buying an additional 3,677,799 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after buying an additional 19,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $580,568,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $787,480,000 after buying an additional 3,443,554 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,327,968. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

