Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Cut by Analyst

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) – KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for AMETEK in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.62. The consensus estimate for AMETEK’s current full-year earnings is $6.08 per share.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AME. Wolfe Research cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $145.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.45. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $106.17 and a fifty-two week high of $148.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 7,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $107,281.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,601.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $107,281.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $287,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,061.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,294 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 19.38%.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

