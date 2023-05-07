Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Stock Position Lifted by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $5,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 154.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $200,109.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,577,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on DGX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.20.

NYSE:DGX opened at $136.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.95. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $120.40 and a one year high of $158.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.